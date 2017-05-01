FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tabula Rasa Healthcare Q1 loss per share $0.18
May 1, 2017 / 8:58 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Tabula Rasa Healthcare Q1 loss per share $0.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc

* Tabula Rasa Healthcare announces first quarter 2017 operating results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 loss per share $0.18

* Q1 revenue $27.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $26 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $116 million to $118 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q2 net loss is expected to be in range of $2.2 million to $1.7 million

* Says FY 2017 net income is expected to be in range of loss of $0.5 million to profit of $0.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $28.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $117.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

