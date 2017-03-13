BRIEF-Tabula Rasa Healthcare sees fy 2017 revenue $116 mln to $118 mln

March 13 (Reuters) - Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc

* Tabula rasa healthcare announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.10

* Q4 loss per share $0.39

* Q4 revenue $27.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $25 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $116 million to $118 million

* Tabula rasa healthcare inc - there are no debt extinguishment charges anticipated in 2017

* Tabula rasa healthcare inc - net income (loss) is expected to be in range of a net loss of $0.5 million to net income of $0.9 million in 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $116.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: