3 months ago
BRIEF-Taco Bell plans to reach $15 bln in global system sales by 2022
May 25, 2017 / 9:27 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Taco Bell plans to reach $15 bln in global system sales by 2022

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Yum! Brands Inc

* Taco bell outlines restaurant growth plan to reach $15 billion in global system sales by 2022

* Taco bell corp says will focus its "growth" in brazil, canada, china and india, targeting at least 100 restaurants in each market

* Taco bell - ‍by 2022, expects at least 300 of new locations to be urban inline restaurants in markets with "great growth potential​"

* Taco bell corp says plans to grow approximately 9,000 restaurants globally in next five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

