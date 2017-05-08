BRIEF-Tactile Systems Q1 loss per share $0.09

May 8 (Reuters) - Tactile Systems Technology Inc:

* Tactile Systems Technology, Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results; updates 2017 outlook

* Q1 loss per share $0.09

* Q1 revenue $19.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $16.2 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 22 to 24 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $103 million to $105 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tactile systems technology inc- for full year 2017 we also expect gaap net income profitability and adjusted EBITDA margins in high single digits

* Fy2017 revenue view $101.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S