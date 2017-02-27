BRIEF-Basic Energy Services sees Q4 revenues $155 - $157 million
* Activity levels so far in 2017 continue to improve as stable oil prices driving an increased U.S. land drilling rig count
Feb 27 Tactile Systems Technology Inc:
* Tactile Systems Technology Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results; provides 2017 outlook
* Q4 earnings per share $0.13
* Q4 revenue $28.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $25.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 20 to 22 percent
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $101 million to $103 million
* Fy2017 revenue view $99.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Activity levels so far in 2017 continue to improve as stable oil prices driving an increased U.S. land drilling rig count
WASHINGTON, March 7 President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed Republican legislation to replace the Obamacare healthcare law but it faced a rebellion by conservative groups and lawmakers who denounced it, complicating its chances for passage in the U.S. Congress.
* "We are confident in our positive outlook for continued cash flow growth in 2017 and beyond"