March 6 (Reuters) - Tag Immobilien Ag

* Purchase price, including transaction costs shouldered by tag, was eur 41.9 million

* Portfolio currently generates net rental income of around eur 3.42m, and vacancy is currently at about 19.3% Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)