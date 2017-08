Feb 21 (Reuters) - Tag Oil Ltd

* Tag Oil announces upsize of short-form prospectus offering

* In connection with increased size of offering, previously announced over-allotment option granted to agents has been removed from offering

* Has increased size of previously announced short form prospectus offering to up to 23.1 million units of company at a price per unit of C$0.65 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: