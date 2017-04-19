FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-TAG Oil says capital budget for 2018 fiscal year will be up to about C$27.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - TAG Oil Ltd:

* TAG Oil Ltd - capital budget for company's 2018 fiscal year will be up to approximately c$27.4 million

* TAG Oil Ltd - capital budget for company's 2018 fiscal year will be funded entirely by forecasted cash flow and working capital on hand

* TAG Oil Ltd - TAG Oil is estimating that fy2018 revenue from operations will be about c$28 million

* TAG Oil Ltd - sees 2018 production averaging about 1,400 BOE/D

* TAG Oil Ltd - expects to exit FY2018 with production of about 1,900 BOE/D Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

