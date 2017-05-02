Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Tahoe Resources Inc
* Tahoe reports record results in first quarter 2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $251 million versus I/B/E/S view $215.5 million
* Tahoe Resources Inc - Full-year 2017 production and cost guidance for both silver and gold remains unchanged
* Tahoe Resources Inc - Reported total silver production in Q1 2017 of 5.7 million ounces, 17% higher than previous quarter
* Q1 2017 gold production totaled 119.1 thousand ounces, compared to record production of 119.9 thousand ounces in Q4 2016
* Tahoe Resources Inc - Q1 2017 gold production totaled 119.1 thousand ounces, compared to production of 119.9 thousand ounces in Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.