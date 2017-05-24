FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Tahoe Resources Inc has learned that an anti-mining organization, CALAS, has filed a claim against Guatemala's ministry of energy and mines
#Market News
May 24, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Tahoe Resources Inc has learned that an anti-mining organization, CALAS, has filed a claim against Guatemala's ministry of energy and mines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Tahoe Resources Inc:

* Tahoe Resources Inc - has learned that an anti-mining organization, calas, has filed a claim against Guatemala's ministry of energy and mines

* Tahoe Resources - claim has had no impact on existing operations at mine which continues to meet or exceed company's 2017 guidance

* Tahoe Resources - claim alleges mem violated Xinca indigenous people's right of consultation in advance of granting escobal mining license to Tahoe's unit, minera San Rafael

* Tahoe Resources Inc - believes that claim by Calas is without merit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

