July 5 Tahoe Resources Inc:
* Tahoe Resources Inc - Guatemalan lower court issues
ruling on Tahoe's Mining License
* Tahoe Resources- Guatemala supreme court issued
provisional decision on action by anti-mining organization calas
against Guatemala's ministry of energy & mines
* Tahoe resources-action alleges MEM violated Xinca
indigenous people's right of consultation in advance of granting
Escobal mining license to co's unit
* Tahoe resources inc - intends to both appeal decision to
constitutional court and ask for supreme court to reconsider its
provisional ruling
* Tahoe resources - court's provisional decision suspends
Escobal mining license of Minera San Rafael while action is
being reviewed by court
* Tahoe Resources Inc - also plans to file a motion for
reconsideration with supreme court, which is lower court that
issued provisional decision
* Tahoe resources - based on a prior ruling, co believes
its operating license should remain in effect while any
additional consultation is completed
* Company "believes that all consultation obligations
relating to permitting of Escobal license were met"
* Tahoe resources inc - upon formal receipt of order
temporarily suspending license for Escobal, mine will be placed
on stand-by
* Tahoe resources inc - given possible material impact of
suspending operations at escobal mine, company will be
reevaluating previous multi-year guidance
* Tahoe resources - also plans to file a motion for
reconsideration with supreme court, which is the lower court
that issued the provisional decision
* Tahoe Resources - given possible material impact of
suspending operations at escobal mine, can also no longer
confirm previous 2017 guidance at this time
* Company will also be requesting supreme court to resolve
calas's definitive constitutional claim
* Tahoe Resources Inc - following impacts could be
expected; sustaining capital expenditures of $12 million would
be deferred
* Tahoe Resources Inc - following impacts could be expected;
2017 silver production would be deferred to future periods by
5.1 million ounces
* Tahoe resources inc - following impacts could be
expected; fixed costs of approximately $10 million would be
incurred
* Tahoe resources inc - following impacts could be expected;
exploration efforts in guatemala of $0.5 million would not be
incurred
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: