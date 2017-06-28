BRIEF-Bankia sells 100 mln euro NPL portfolio
* SAYS SELLS PORTFOLIO OF NON-PERFORMING LOANS (NPL) WITH NO MORTGAGE GUARANTEE WORTH 100 MILLION EUROS TO EOS SPAIN
June 28 Tai Cheung Holdings:
* Final results for the year ended 31st March 2017
* Group's profit attributable to equity holders for year ended 31st March 2017 decreased by 13 pct to HK$196.2 million
* Group's revenue for year ended 31st March 2017 increased by 26 pct to HK$742.5 million
* Board has recommended payment of a final dividend of HK21 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAYS SELLS PORTFOLIO OF NON-PERFORMING LOANS (NPL) WITH NO MORTGAGE GUARANTEE WORTH 100 MILLION EUROS TO EOS SPAIN
* Change of name to Sole Realisation Company Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)