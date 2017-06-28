June 28 Tai Cheung Holdings:

* Final results for the year ended 31st March 2017

* Group's profit attributable to equity holders for year ended 31st March 2017 decreased by 13 pct to HK$196.2 million

* Group's revenue for year ended 31st March 2017 increased by 26 pct to HK$742.5 million

* Board has recommended payment of a final dividend of HK21 cents per share