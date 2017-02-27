BRIEF-Swiber updates on judicial management
* Pdf 1: Swiber Holdings Limited (Judicial Management Announcement)
Feb 27 (Reuters) -
* TAIF Group has sent a proposal to be investor in Tatfondbank's bailout, Interfax cites a press-service statement of President of Tatarstan Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says NCLT, Kolkata has ordered initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process
