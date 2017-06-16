Tesla's autopilot software head quits in less than six months
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
June 16 Tailored Brands Inc
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.18per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
* Pound slides to 2-mth low with higher rate hopes doused (Adds details and quotes, updates prices)