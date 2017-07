July 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan central bank said on Tuesday: * It will auction one-year certificate of deposit of T$170 billion ($5.6 billion) on Aug. 3 * It will auction two-year certificate of deposits of T$40 billion on Aug. 11 * The moves are seen as a mild way for Taiwan's central bank to tighten liquidity in the money market, according to traders($1 = 30.3230 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Loh Liang-sa and Emily Chan; Writing by Faith Hung)