PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 21
June 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 Taiwan FamilyMart Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Sept. 8
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/t6y3gK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says it and partners plan to boost capital in new energy vehicle JV for a combined 480 million yuan ($70.30 million)