6 months ago
BRIEF-Taiwan has massive FX reserves to maintain market order -c.bank gov
March 2, 2017 / 4:43 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Taiwan has massive FX reserves to maintain market order -c.bank gov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan's central bank governor Perng Fai-nan made the following comments in a parliament session:

* Taiwan has massive forex reserves to maintain market order if a U.S. rate hike prompts foreign fund outflows.

* The U.S. dollar accounts for most of the central bank's forex reserves. The central bank did not increase its holdings of Chinese currency.

* Perng said earlier on Thursday the U.S. government is unlikely to label Taiwan a currency manipulator under the existing criteria used by the U.S. Treasury to assess currency policies of its trading partners. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

