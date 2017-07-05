BRIEF-Topfield lowers conversion price of 5th series bonds to 2,963 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 5th series bonds to 2,963 won/share from 3,138 won/share
July 5 TAIWAN SECOM Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3.5 per share for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 21
* Says it signed 5.4 billion won contract on communication construction business