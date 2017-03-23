BRIEF-Italia Independent Group FY net result turns to loss of EUR 12.3 mln
* FY turnover 27.7 million euros ($29.94 million) versus 39.6 million euros year ago
March 23 Kwong Lung Enterprise Co Ltd
* Taiwan's Kwong Lung garment factory in Vietnam's southern city of Can Tho was on fire - government website
* No injuries reported so far at the factory, but the fire destroyed all goods and facilities, local media VnExpress cited the factory's director as saying. Further company coverage: (Reporting by My Pham)
* FY turnover 27.7 million euros ($29.94 million) versus 39.6 million euros year ago
March 24 Kwong Lung Enterprise Co Ltd : * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3.6 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/EBEHfv Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)