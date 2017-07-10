July 10 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says June sales down 3.2 percent y/y at T$13.1 billion ($429.16 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sVT3Y1 (Please cut and paste the link into a browser to see the release)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.5250 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)