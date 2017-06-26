PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 26
June 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 26Takata Corp
* Says it filed for civil rehabilitation procedures on June 26 in Japan
* Says it also filed for civil rehabilitation procedures for two Japan-based consolidated subsidiaries in Japan and 12 overseas subsidiaries including TK Holdings Inc, in U.S.
June 26 Takata Corp has 1.7 trillion yen ($15.27 billion) in liabilities - Jiji, citing Tokyo Shoko Research estimate