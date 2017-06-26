June 26 Takata Corp Chairman and CEO
Shigehisa Takada:
* top management to step down once transfer to KSS completed
* likely that Takada family will stop being company
shareholders in future
* have not reached final agreements on recall issues with
automaker clients, taking longer than expected due to differing
views
* Takata lawyer says can't say what final liabilities are
yet since discussions over burden of recall fees not done with
automakers
* Takata executive: restructured Takata will keep producing
ammonium nitrate-based air bag inflators through March 2020 for
recalls, plan to stop making them after that
* we still don't know why accidents occurred, no way of
predicting during development stage
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)