PRECIOUS-Gold slips, market cautious ahead of U.S. data this week

* Spot gold remains close to Friday's one-week high * Hedge funds cut long position in COMEX gold for second week (Updates prices, adds quotes) By Nithin ThomasPrasad BENGALURU, June 26 Gold prices edged lower on Monday as investors remained cautious ahead of a flurry of U.S. data due this week, with firmer Asian stocks also weighing on the market. Investors will watch U.S. data including June consumer confidence, pending home sales, crude oil inventories and r