April 17 (Reuters) - Take And Give Needs Co Ltd :

* Says co enters into contract to buy partial wedding costume rental and sale business (four stores) from Kumamoto-based firm Marry Gold which is mainly engaged in domestic wedding business

* Transaction amount is about 150 million yen and transaction date is Nov. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/X0LM8k

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)