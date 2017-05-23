FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Take Two Interactive Software reports Q4 earnings $0.89 per share
#Market News
May 23, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 3 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Take Two Interactive Software Inc :

* Q4 net revenue $571.6 million, up 52 percent

* Q4 earnings per share $0.89

* Q4 total bookings $370.6 million, up 14 percent

* Sees Q1 net revenue $390 million to $440 million

* Sees Q1 earnings per share $0.65 to $0.75

* Sees Q1 net sales (operational metric) $240 million to $290 million

* Sees FY 2018 net revenue $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $4.35 to $4.65

* Take two interactive software inc - sees fy 2018 net sales (operational metric) $1.42 billion to $1.52 billion

* Starting with financial outlook for Q1, co will replace bookings with net sales as an operational metric

* In 2019, expect to deliver net sales, net cash from operating activities in excess of $2.5 billion, $700 million, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

