BRIEF-Takeaway.com FY EBITDA loss widens to 18.3 mln euros

March 15 (Reuters) - Takeaway.com NV:

* Revenue growth was 45 pct to 111.6 million euros ($118.6 million) in 2016, from 76.7 million euros in 2015

* FY EBITDA loss is 18.3 million euros versus a loss of 13.8 million euros a year ago

* FY net loss is 30.9 million euros versus a loss of 19.6 million euros a year ago

* Reiterates its financial and operational medium term objectives as communicated at the time of the ipo.

* Aims for EBITDA margin in Netherlands to continue to increase

* Ceasing of operations in the United Kingdom expected to deliver net savings of approximately 1 million euros per annum

* Aims for order growth to exceed 25 pct per annum in medium term (targeting greater than 30% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2015 to 2018)

* Is seeking to achieve revenue growth which continues to exceed order growth after 2016

* Says is seeking to achieve a positive EBITDA margin for both its Germany segment and company as a whole within two to three years following its IPO ($1 = 0.9413 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)