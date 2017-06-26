June 26 Seattle Genetics Inc
* Takeda and Seattle Genetics announce positive results from
phase 3 ECHELON-1 clinical trial evaluating Adcetris in
frontline advanced hodgkin lymphoma
* Says interim analysis of overall survival, key secondary
endpoint, also trended in favor of Adcetris+AVD arm
* Says safety profile of Adcetris+AVD in trial was
consistent with that known for single-agent components of
regimen
* Says there was an increased incidence of febrile
neutropenia and peripheral neuropathy in the Adcetris+AVD arm
* Takeda and Seattle Genetics plan to submit trial results
to regulatory authorities for approval in respective territories
* phase 3 clinical trial met primary endpoint of
statistically significant improvement in modified
progression-free survival versus control arm
