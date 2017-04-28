FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Takeda announces FDA accelerated approval of ALUNBRIG
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2017 / 10:28 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Takeda announces FDA accelerated approval of ALUNBRIG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* Takeda announces FDA accelerated approval of ALUNBRIG(brigatinib)

* Says continued approval for ALK+ metastatic NSCLC indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial

* Says serious adverse reactions occurred in 38% of patients in 90 mg group and 40% of patients in 90→180 mg group

* Says fatal adverse reactions occurred in 3.7% of patients

* Says the fatal adverse reactions consisted of pneumonia, sudden death, dyspnea, respiratory failure, pulmonary embolism, bacterial meningitis and urosepsis

* Says FDA approval of ALUNBRIG was primarily based on results from pivotal phase 2 alta trial of brigatinib in adults Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.