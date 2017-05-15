BRIEF-Takeda Pharmaceutical announces further details of transformational pharmaceutical sciences partnership with Bushu

May 15(Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it has entered into an agreement for an absorption-type company split with its wholly-owned subsidiary, SPERA PHARMA, Inc. on May 15

* Says subsidiary was established as a succeeding company on April 20

* Says it plans to transfer a part of Pharmaceutical Sciences businesses of the co to Bushu Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

* Says it will transfer all of the issued shares in succeeding company to Bushu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. based on the share transfer agreement, on July 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/29T46B

