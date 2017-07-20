BRIEF-Takeda, Schrödinger announce multi-year, multi-target research collaboration

July 20 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* Takeda and Schrödinger announce multi-year, multi-target research collaboration

* Says under novel collaboration approach, Schrödinger will autonomously lead discovery efforts

* Says under terms of collaboration, Takeda will have option to exclusively license programs from Schrödinger

* Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd - additional financial details are not being disclosed

* Takeda Pharmaceutical - economic terms include pre-clinical, clinical, and commercial milestones of up to $170 million per program, as well as royalties on future sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: