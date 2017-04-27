FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Takkt Q1 sales up 5.5 pct at 288.8 million euros
April 27, 2017 / 5:11 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Takkt Q1 sales up 5.5 pct at 288.8 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Takkt AG:

* Takkt grows by 5.5 percent in first quarter and furthers digital agenda implementation

* Takkt achieved organic growth of 4.1 percent in Q1 of 2017, reported sales up by 5.5 percent

* Q1 gross profit margin at 43.7 (43.6 year ago) percent

* Q1 EBITDA margin of 15.6 percent, as expected, slightly below that of previous year when adjusted for one-time gains (16.0 percent)

* Q1 group sales increased 5.5 percent to 288.8 million euros ($314.97 million) (273.7 million euros year ago)

* Takkt still expects organic growth of between two and five percent for 2017 overall

* "There are still economic and trade policy risks at play, such as Brexit or possible introduction of import duties in us,"- CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

