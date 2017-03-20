FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Talanx hikes outlook sees net income of around 800 mln EUR
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 20, 2017 / 6:48 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Talanx hikes outlook sees net income of around 800 mln EUR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Talanx

* Sees 2016 net return on investment unchanged at 3.6 (3.6) percent

* Gross written premiums at eur 31.1 (31.8) billion, generally stable when adjusted for currency effects

* EBIT rises 5.4 percent to eur 2.3 (2.2) billion

* Proposed dividend of eur 1.35 (1.30): continuous increase since IPO

* Outlook for 2017 revised upwards in February: group net income of around eur 800 million expected

* Talanx group expects gross premium growth of more than 1.0 percent for 2017, based on steady exchange rates

* Net return on investment should reach at least 3.0 percent and the return on equity over 8.0 percent. Group net income should be around eur 800 million in 2017

* It is intended for the financial year 2017 to pay out 35 to 45 percent of group net income as dividends. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.