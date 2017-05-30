FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2017 / 4:21 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Talanx says issues 3 bln eur euro medium term note programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Talanx Ag

* Talanx ag today issued its first-ever emtn programme, which has a volume of eur 3 billion

* Talanx ag says goal of the programme is to increase the flexibility of the company's financing - especially by structurally opening up opportunities for private placements - and to help cut its refinancing costs in the medium term

* Talanx ag says base prospectus for the programme is listed on the luxembourg stock exchange. Both senior and subordinated drawdowns are possible Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)

