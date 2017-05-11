FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Talend qtrly net loss per share - basic diluted $0.26
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 8:36 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Talend qtrly net loss per share - basic diluted $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Talend SA:

* Talend reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $34.8 million to $35.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $144.3 million to $146.3 million

* Q1 revenue $32.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $32 million

* Qtrly net loss per share - basic and diluted $0.26

* Qtrly non-IFRS net loss per share $0.19

* Fy net loss is expected to be in range of $34.4 million to $32.4 million

* Talend SA says net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.33 to $0.29 in q2

* Talend SA says non-IFRS net loss per share is expected to be in range of $0.24 to $0.21 in q2

* Talend SA says non-IFRS net loss per share is expected to be in range of $0.81 to $0.74 in 2017

* Talend SA says net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in range of $1.19 to $1.12 in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.