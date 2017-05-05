BRIEF-Telia says acquires Finnish Nebula
* Says acquires 100 percent of Nebula Top at an enterprise value of EUR 165 million on a cash and debt free basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
May 5 TALKPOOL AG
* IMPROVED FORECAST FOR TALKPOOL IN GERMANY THROUGH ORGANIC GROWTH
* EXPECTS TO GENERATE ANOTHER EUR 5 MILLION REVENUE PER YEAR IN GERMANY AND ONGOING MISSIONS FOR ABOUT EIGHT YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says acquires 100 percent of Nebula Top at an enterprise value of EUR 165 million on a cash and debt free basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* TALKPOOL INCREASES ITS ORDER INTAKE FROM LARGE EUROPEAN TELECOM OPERATORS
May 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points at 7,486 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.52 percent ahead of the cash market open.