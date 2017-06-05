BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy announces plans for new terminal in Colorado oil complex

June 5 (Reuters) - Tallgrass Energy GP LP:

* Tallgrass Energy announces plans for new terminal in key Colorado oil complex; terminal to interconnect with the Saddle Butte oil gathering system

* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP - ‍agreement with saddle butte pipeline to develop Tallgrass Grasslands terminal​

* Tallgrass Energy-‍ Platteville extension expected to have takeaway capacity of at least 80,000 barrels of crude oil per day and expected to be in service q2 2018​

* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP - ‍tallgrass Grasslands terminal will serve as a new pipeline origin for Pony Express Platteville extension​