FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy announces plans for new terminal in Colorado oil complex
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2017 / 10:53 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy announces plans for new terminal in Colorado oil complex

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Tallgrass Energy GP LP:

* Tallgrass Energy announces plans for new terminal in key Colorado oil complex; terminal to interconnect with the Saddle Butte oil gathering system

* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP - ‍agreement with saddle butte pipeline to develop Tallgrass Grasslands terminal​

* Tallgrass Energy-‍ Platteville extension expected to have takeaway capacity of at least 80,000 barrels of crude oil per day and expected to be in service q2 2018​

* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP - ‍tallgrass Grasslands terminal will serve as a new pipeline origin for Pony Express Platteville extension​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.