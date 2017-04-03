BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy Partners acquires about 25 pct interest in Rockies Express Pipeline

April 3 (Reuters) - Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp

* Tallgrass Energy Partners acquires approximate 25 percent interest in Rockies Express Pipeline

* Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp - deal for $400 million

* Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp - acquisition increases Tep's ownership interest in Rex to approximately 50 percent

* Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp - expect transaction to be immediately accretive to unitholders

* Tallgrass Energy Partners - intend to recommend to board of general partner that Tep increase its quarterly distributions for Q2 and Q3 of 2017

* Tallgrass Energy Partners - recommend to increase quarterly distributions for Q2 and Q3 of 2017 by aggregate of at least $0.40 per unit on annualized basis