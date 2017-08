April 4 (Reuters) - Tallink Grupp AS:

* In March 2017 as Tallink Grupp transported 724,243 passengers, which is a 5.2 percent decrease compared to March 2016

* In Q1 of 2017 financial year (January - March) as Tallink Grupp transported 1.9 million passengers which is a 0.7 percent decrease compared to previous year

