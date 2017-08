May 11 (Reuters) - TALLINK GRUPP AS:

* SAYS GROUP'S UNAUDITED REVENUE FOR Q1 DECREASED BY 0.7% TO TOTAL OF EUR 191.5 MILLION

* SAYS UNAUDITED EBITDA FOR Q1 WAS EUR 5.5 MILLION (EUR 16.3 MILLION, Q1 2016)

* SAYS UNAUDITED NET LOSS WAS EUR 20.3 MILLION (EUR 12.0 MILLION, Q1 2016 NET LOSS

