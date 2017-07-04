UPDATE 2-Corvex, NYC property group seek to scuttle Clariant-Huntsman deal
* Clariant says in contact with Corvex (Adds analyst comment, recasts lead)
July 4 TALLINNA KAUBAMAJA GRUPP AS:
* IS FOUNDING A NEW SUBSIDIARY WITH AIM TO DEVELOP GROUP'S AUTOMOTIVE BUSINESS IN LATVIA
* SAYS BUSINESS NAME IS VERTE AUTO SIA AND AREA OF ACTIVITY WILL BE VEHICLE SALES AND SERVICING
* FOUNDING SUBSIDIARY WILL NOT AFFECT CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
STOCKHOLM, July 4 Sweden's SKF said on Tuesday it was being sued by German automaker Daimler AG in the wake of a 2014 EU settlement for violations of competition rules in the European bearings industry.