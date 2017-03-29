FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Talvivaara says banks request cancellation of bankruptcy application
March 29, 2017 / 2:39 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Talvivaara says banks request cancellation of bankruptcy application

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Talvivaara

* Status of talvivaara's corporate reorganization - banks requested cancellation of the bankruptcy application

* Talvivaara Mining Company Plc has today been informed that Finnvera Plc, Nordea Bank AB, Danske Bank Plc, OP Corporate Bank Plc and Svenska Handelsbanken AB have requested the cancellation of the bankruptcy matter initiated at the District Court of Espoo on 22 March 2017

* Cancellation request has no effect on banks' requests for cessation of reorganization proceedings or on their objection to confirmation of restructuring programme

* The proceedings regarding the confirmation request filed by the Administrator on 6 March 2017 continue at the District Court of Espoo

* The Company anticipates the District Court to announce its decision in the matter in the next few weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

