BRIEF-Felda Global Ventures updates on suit with Md Hamidin Bin Ab Rani
* Plaintiffs, on 7th june 2017 have filed an oral application to withdraw their claim against the defendants
July 11 Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd
* Says intimation of execution of binding letter of intent with Snap Fitness Inc. Asia
* says co plans to set up initial operations in Singapore via unit
* Co to be exclusive master franchise for Snap Fitness in Sinagpore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh
* Co gets exclusive right to develop,operate fitness clubs in Bangladesh, Malaysia, Singapore , Sri Lanka, Thailand & Vietnam Source text - (bit.ly/2sJV1Xu) Further company coverage:
* Plaintiffs, on 7th june 2017 have filed an oral application to withdraw their claim against the defendants
July 11Ningbo Sunlight Electrical Appliance Co Ltd :