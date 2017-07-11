July 11 Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd

* Says intimation of execution of binding letter of intent with Snap Fitness Inc. Asia ‍​

* says co plans to set up initial operations in Singapore via unit

* Co to be exclusive master franchise for Snap Fitness in Sinagpore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

* Co gets exclusive right to develop,operate fitness clubs in Bangladesh, Malaysia, Singapore , Sri Lanka, Thailand & Vietnam Source text - (bit.ly/2sJV1Xu) Further company coverage: