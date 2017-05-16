FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Tamarack Valley Energy qtrly FFO per share $0.15
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2017 / 12:07 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Tamarack Valley Energy qtrly FFO per share $0.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd:

* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd announces 2017 first quarter results

* Achieved Q1/17 average production of 17,796 boe/d, up 55% over Q4/16 and up 86% from Q1/16

* Qtrly funds from operations per share $0.15

* Has begun to adjust capital spending to bottom end of its 2017 guidance range of $165 to $175 million

* Tamarack's 2017 annual average production guidance remains unchanged at 19,000 to 20,000 boe/d

* Company expects Q2 production to average between 18,000 and 18,500 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.