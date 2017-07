July 12 (Reuters) - TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS SPA:

* CHIORINO AND TIP PRE IPO (TIPO) SIGN AGREEMENT FOR THE ACQUISITION BY TIPO OF 20% OF CHIORINO S.P.A.

* TIPO IS A COMPANY IN WHICH TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS HAS A STAKE IN

* TIPO IS A COMPANY WITH THE AIM OF BUYING STAKES IN COMPANIES WHICH ARE PLANNING TO LIST IN THE MEDIUM-TERM Source text: reut.rs/2vd2LSw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)