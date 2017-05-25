FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Tanager Energy enters into master gas purchase agreement
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 9:02 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Tanager Energy enters into master gas purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Tanager Energy Inc

* Tanager energy announces master gas purchase agreement

* Tanager energy inc - its joint venture partner, paleo oil company has entered into a master gas purchase agreement with houston pipe line company lp

* Tanager energy inc - parties will enter into separate purchase and sale agreement confirming, among other matters, monthly delivered volumes and price

* Tanager energy - term of master agreement is for period of 1 year, shall then continue on month-to-month basis thereafter, until terminated by either party upon 30 days' written notice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

