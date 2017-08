BRIEF-Tandem Diabetes Care qtrly loss per share $0.48

March 8 (Reuters) - Tandem Diabetes Care Inc:

* Tandem Diabetes Care reports 2016 financial results

* Q4 sales fell 1 percent to $28.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP sales $100 million to $107 million

* Q4 revenue view $22.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pump shipments grew 9 percent to 16,938 for year ended December 31, 2016 compared to 15,483 pumps shipped in 2015

* Non-GAAP sales decreased 15 percent to $24.8 million in Q4 of 2016

* Non-GAAP sales for Q1 2017 are estimated to be 15 percent of annual sales

* Qtrly loss per share $0.48

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.65, revenue view $22.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $103.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: