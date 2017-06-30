BRIEF-Suning Universal gets approval to issue 2 bln yuan medium-term notes
* Says it gets approval to issue 2.0 billion yuan ($294.96 million) medium-term notes
June 30 Tande Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction for 664 million yuan ($97.96 million) in Jiangsu province
