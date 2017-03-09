March 9 Tandy Leather Factory Inc:
* Tandy leather factory reports 2016 financial
results in-line with 2016 revenue and earnings guidance
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.56 to $0.58
* Q4 earnings per share $0.23
* Q4 sales fell 1 percent to $24.1 million
* Q4 same store sales rose 1 percent
* Sees fy 2017 sales $84 million to $85 million
* Says 2016 eps came in at lower end
* Says in process of restructuring our store management
* Says restructuring of store management to include adding
level of middle management in field
* Says restructuring of store management to include reducing
several store operation positions at our corporate office
* Says "for 2017, we will continue to focus on protecting
our gross profit margins and controlling expenses"
* Says we expect to see an increase in 2017 operating
expenses
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: