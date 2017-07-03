BRIEF-Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts scraps plan to buy Germany's Bruss Sealing Systems
* Says it scraps plan to buy Bruss Sealing Systems Gmbh due to changes in market conditions, company strategies
July 3 Tang Palace (China) Holdings Ltd :
* Expects to record a substantial increase in its profit attributable to owners of company for period ending 30 June 2017
* Expected result due to revenue growth from existing and new stores Source text (bit.ly/2ugREs5) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, July 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: