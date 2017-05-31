FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2017 / 10:36 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Tangelo Q1 diluted loss per share from continuing operations $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Tangelo Games Corp:

* Tangelo reports 2017 Q1 financial results

* Q1 revenue c$8.99 million versus c$10.86 million

* Tangelo Games Corp qtrly basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations $0.02

* Tangelo Games Corp - by end of q3-2017, expect to have completed conversion to unity of games representing about 70 percent of revenue of Tangelo Spain

* Tangelo Games- sees release of new mobile-first mundijuegos app by Q4 end, release of 2 mobile-first apps for english-speaking market by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

